Margery Johnston
Margery, age 95, longtime resident of Fraser, made her final journey September 8, 2020, as the gates of heaven opened to receive the good and faithful servant. Loving wife of the late Louie; dearest mother of Sandy (Darlene), Louie (Suzanne), David and Mickey; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; dear sister-in-law of Norma Kelley; aunt of many nieces and nephews; and three of her favorite people, Hope, Sandra and the late Sherry; and by her extended family, the Waeiss and Newland families. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1pm - 6pm at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home of Fraser. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date at her church, Hope United Church of Christ.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
