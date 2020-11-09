1/1
Marguerite "Marge" Bulgarelli
(nee Hodakoski). November 8, 2020. Age 72. Beloved wife of Thomas for 48 incredible years. Loving mother of Brian (Catherine). Proud and adored grandmother of Francesca. Dear sister of Maryanne, Francis "Butch", Geralyn, and the late Michael. Marge enjoyed many things throughout her life, a few favorites were cooking, baking, decorating, entertaining for family and friends, traveling, casino trips, talking on the phone for hours, music, and absolutely loved spending time with her family. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 21201 E 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI. 48082. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
