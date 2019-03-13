|
Martinez, Maria L., age 90 of Mount Clemens, passed away March 12, 2019. Surviving are her children, Joseph (Autumn) Martinez, Lily Tillery, Lucia (Robert Hayes) Guajardo; grandchildren, Annette, Jose, Renee, Alycia, Jesse, James; great grandchildren, Patty, Alexis, Justin, Jordan, Jonah, Jaxon, Violet, Juliet; great great grandson, Jack; siblings, Jesse Hernandez and Lile Chisholm. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Jose Martinez; son in law, George Tillery; great grandson, Jacob; siblings, Magdelena Rodriguez, Dora Rico and John Hernandez. Visiting hours are 2 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral mass 9:30 a.m. (in state 9:00) Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mount Clemens.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 14, 2019