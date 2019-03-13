The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Martinez, Maria L., age 90 of Mount Clemens, passed away March 12, 2019. Surviving are her children, Joseph (Autumn) Martinez, Lily Tillery, Lucia (Robert Hayes) Guajardo; grandchildren, Annette, Jose, Renee, Alycia, Jesse, James; great grandchildren, Patty, Alexis, Justin, Jordan, Jonah, Jaxon, Violet, Juliet; great great grandson, Jack; siblings, Jesse Hernandez and Lile Chisholm. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Jose Martinez; son in law, George Tillery; great grandson, Jacob; siblings, Magdelena Rodriguez, Dora Rico and John Hernandez. Visiting hours are 2 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral mass 9:30 a.m. (in state 9:00) Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mount Clemens.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 14, 2019
