Lucido, Maria (nee Amaro) October 30, 2020. Age 78. Beloved wife of Giuseppe. Dearest mother of Mary Jane Calcaterra-Hunt, Antionette (Michele) Ferrara and Salvatore (Maria) Lucido. Survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 5 loving great grandchildren. Dear sister of Linda (Gino) Gagliano and Paolo (Marion) Amaro. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Rosary 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00am at San Francesco Church, 22870 S. Nunneley. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.