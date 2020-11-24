November 23, 2020. Age 85. Loving wife of the late David (2003). Beloved mother of Ruth (Dan) Eloff, Maria (John) Gehart, William (Kathy), David (Kristy), and Karen (Don) Prue. Proud grandmother of 18, and adoring great grandmother of 7. Survived by her dear sister Teresa (the late Dick) Hensler. Predeceased by her beloved siblings Joseph (the late Irene) Garrisi, Vincentia (the late Frank) Trovato, Jimmy (the late Jane) Garrisi, Rosie Garrisi, Tony (the late Ann) Garrisi, Salvatore Garrisi, Jerome Garrisi, and Stefano (the late Vita) Garrisi. Also survived by her sisters-in-law Rosalia Garrisi and Rose Garrisi. Funeral Mass Saturday November 28th at 9am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 54045 Schoenherr (Btw 24 & 25 Mile Rds). In lieu of flowers contributions in Maria's honor would be appreciated to either the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to Angela Hospice. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
.