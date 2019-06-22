|
|
Rocca, Maria – age 87, June 19, 2019. Former owner of Firenze's Restaurant in Warren, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Rocca, and dearest mother of Francis "Frank" Rocca, Michael Rocca, and John (Helen) Rocca. Loving grandmother of Rosalind (Evan) Topor, Adam, the late Christina, the late Gabrielle, Isabella, Nina (Josh) Pier, Michael, Danielle, Joseph, Jacqueline, Aaron, Alex, and great-grandmother of Ryann, Lucas, Jacob, and Anthony. Visitation Sunday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In state Monday 10am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church – St. Clement Campus in Center Line, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Memorial donations to Families Against Narcotics, www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org Please share memories at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 23, 2019