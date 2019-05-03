|
Schultz, Marianne Jeanne, Age 93 of Eastpointe, MI. Marianne went to meet the Lord on April 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Marianne was anything but typical and those who knew her best were always prepared for something out of the norm. She lived a full and blessed 93 years and was devoted to her faith unconditionally. She married Frank Schultz and they had three children: Frank (Karen) Schultz III, Patricia (Robert) Donegan and Carol (Gary) Augustyn. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Eric, Jared, Stefanie (Mark), Derek (Rebecca), Lindsay (Jesus) and Kristy (Drew) along with 5 ½ great grandchildren who called her “GiGi”: Taylor, Peyton, Emelia, Julian, Roman and one on the way. She was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and all of her siblings. A memorial celebration will take place on May 18, 2019 at St. Basil’s The Great Catholic Church in Eastpointe, MI; instate at 10:00 a.m. with a mass at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by Simple Funerals. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to: Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700 in Rosemont, IL 60018. Website: https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/. To leave a memory or condolences visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019