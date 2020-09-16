Marianne passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Detroit MI. She is predeceased by her husband, William Bundy; parents, William & Georgia McDonald; her brothers; Carroll, Robert, James, & Kenneth McDonald; sisters: Dorothy Rittner, Margaret Daniels, Ruth Dracoulis; daughter Ann Owens, son William Bundy; great-granddaughters Kayla Broussard & Keilani Cox. She is survived by her children Lynn (Richard) VanGilder, Teri (Thomas) Bieterman, Lori (James) Finnigan. Surviving grandchildren are Daniel Owens, Jason (Stacy), Krystal, & Jeffrey Kramar, Shane (Tina), Scott, & Sara Spencer, Andrew & Katie Bieterman, Great grandchildren Riley & Zayne Kramar, Fiorinda & Fallyn Spencer. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church belonging to the Altar Society, St. Anne’s Circle of the Ministry, a Eucharistic Minister, a sponsor for the RCIA program and the Los Amigos Group. She was a former member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in SCS, MI. She attended St. John Berchman Church in Detroit where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated in 1951. She was a life member of the VFW Walter F Reed Post in SCS, MI, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of Parents Without Partners Chapter 309 in SCS, MI. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston at a later date. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
