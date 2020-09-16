1/1
MARIANNE MCDONALD BUNDY
1933 - 2020
Marianne passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Detroit MI. She is predeceased by her husband, William Bundy; parents, William & Georgia McDonald; her brothers; Carroll, Robert, James, & Kenneth McDonald; sisters: Dorothy Rittner, Margaret Daniels, Ruth Dracoulis; daughter Ann Owens, son William Bundy; great-granddaughters Kayla Broussard & Keilani Cox. She is survived by her children Lynn (Richard) VanGilder, Teri (Thomas) Bieterman, Lori (James) Finnigan. Surviving grandchildren are Daniel Owens, Jason (Stacy), Krystal, & Jeffrey Kramar, Shane (Tina), Scott, & Sara Spencer, Andrew & Katie Bieterman, Great grandchildren Riley & Zayne Kramar, Fiorinda & Fallyn Spencer. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church belonging to the Altar Society, St. Anne’s Circle of the Ministry, a Eucharistic Minister, a sponsor for the RCIA program and the Los Amigos Group. She was a former member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in SCS, MI. She attended St. John Berchman Church in Detroit where she was baptized, confirmed, and graduated in 1951. She was a life member of the VFW Walter F Reed Post in SCS, MI, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of Parents Without Partners Chapter 309 in SCS, MI. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston at a later date. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221

Published in The Macomb Daily from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
