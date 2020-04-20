|
Marie Allessio (nee Johnson), age 96 of Warren, formerly of Detroit, and former owner of Gratiot-7 Lounge, died April 19, 2020. Marie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Carmen, a WWII veteran, who passed on December 6, 2008. They were married 61 years. Loving mother of Rosemarie (Thomas) Benigni, Christina (Michael) Hiegel, Kathleen (Dr. Richard) Brown, Marianne (Albert) Ballor, and John (Peggy) Allessio. Proud grandmother of Todd, Scott, Bradley Benigni, Jamie (Hiegel) Biotti, Mark Hiegel, Lindsay (Brdak) Tuzzolino, Dr. Alexandra Brdak, Anthony Ballor, Katie (Allessio) Thompson, Amanda Allessio, and several step-grandchildren. Marie was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren. Marie was an active volunteer in the Daughters of Isabella and a Past Regent. She volunteered many years at Bi-County Hospital. Marie was a people person and enjoyed cards, golfing, bowling, and visiting with family and friends. She is known for her caring nature and wonderful hugs. A memorial ceremony is being planned at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 21, 2020