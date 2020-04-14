|
Marie Antoinette Rossman, née Salvatore, 93, of Church of Christ Care Center in Clinton Township, Michigan, died April 13, 2020. She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Halloween, 1926. The oldest of three girls, she moved to Michigan in 1950 and lived most of her life in Roseville and was a member of Holy Innocents Church. A meticulous house cleaner, loving wife, supportive mother and gracious friend, her door was never locked, her arms were always open, and her cupboard was never bare. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, son Gary, and sister Grace. She is survived by her daughter Sandra and son Ronald, daughters-in-law Peggy and Rose, sister Veronica (Don), three granddaughters Tracy (Rob), Dominica (David), Mandy (Jeff), eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be scheduled this summer.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 15, 2020