Cusumano, (nee Lumetta) Marie Antonina, age 89, (April 27, 1929 - February 22, 2019) peacefully left her beloved family to join her late, devoted husband of sixty-five years, Frank A. Cusumano Sr. Marie was born in Detroit and was the daughter of Frances (nee Francesca Cusumano) and Vincenzo Lumetta. Marie is survived by her (only living sibling), her loving sister, Antoinette (Dorothy) Di Clemente. Her lively and enthusiastic perspective on life, and her great motherly devotion will be deeply missed by her seven children; Flora Marie Cusumano, Frances (Neuman) Chigi (Mario, deceased), Theresa Cusumano, Dominic Cusumano (Lillian), Maria Cusumano (Mark Towner), Vincent Cusumano (Mary Ellen), Frank A. Cusumano, Jr. (Julianne). “Grandma Marie” will always be remembered by her fifteen grandchildren, Christa Marie and Christopher Neuman, Frank and Lillian Marie Cusumano, Marco Cusumano-Towner, Vincent, (Ethan, deceased), Gabriel, Aidan and Antonina Marie Cusumano, Roma, Francesca, Giovanna, Giuliana and Francesco Cusumano and great grandchild, Lucy Marie Eveleth for her delicious holiday meals, her heartfelt and loving affection, thoughtful generosity and her quick witty expressions. Formerly of Grosse Pointe Shores, Marie was actively involved in various church and community programs, such as a Catechist and Eucharistic Minister at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, and both Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. Later she earned a Certificate of Culinary Arts from Macomb Community College, which enabled her to be a cooking instructor for the Grosse Pointe Continuing Adult Education Program. Marie was a voracious reader of history which enhanced her worldwide traveling experiences with her husband Frank. She enjoyed the piano, swimming laps, and playing scrabble with Frank. She will be forever missed. Visitation Friday, March 1, from 2-9 PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2 at St. Paul of Tarsus. Instate, or gathering time, 11:30 AM. Service at 12PM. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary