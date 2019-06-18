|
|
MASSU, MARIE E. Age 74 June 15, 2019. Beloved Nana of Madison. Dearest sister of Susanne Hughes. Loving aunt of Robert(Kerri)Hughes & Mitchell(Christina Spach)Hughes. Great aunt of Mary Barrett & Quinn. Dear daughter of the late Mitchell & the late Angela Massu. Longtime friend of Dawn Kunkler. Born in Detroit on October 8, 1944, Marie attended Denby High School and graduated in 1962. She went on to Michigan State University and graduated in 1967 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught for 30 years at Ardmore Elementary School in St. Clair Shores before retiring in 1997. In her retirement years, she was a foster mom to three children. As an avid MSU Fan, Marie was a longtime football season ticket holder. She was also a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, where she was active in St. Vincent de Paul and Christian Service. Funeral Friday Instate 10:00am at St. Louis Church 24415 Crocker (btw. Harper and Metro Parkway) until time of Mass at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Louis Church. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019