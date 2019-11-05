|
|
Marie E. Michaelsen, age 98, November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John William Michaelsen. Sister of Emerson (Jean) Krantz. Aunt of Nancy (Robert) Muzichuk. Great aunt of Conner Muzichuk, Skyler Muzichuk, and Tayler (Zach) Zanchetta. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate Thursday 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service 11:00 am at St Luke Lutheran Church, 21400 South Nunneley Road, Clinton Township. Memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019