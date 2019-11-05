The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Luke Lutheran Church
21400 South Nunneley Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke Lutheran Church
21400 South Nunneley Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Marie Michaelsen Obituary
Marie E. Michaelsen, age 98, November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John William Michaelsen. Sister of Emerson (Jean) Krantz. Aunt of Nancy (Robert) Muzichuk. Great aunt of Conner Muzichuk, Skyler Muzichuk, and Tayler (Zach) Zanchetta. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Instate Thursday 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service 11:00 am at St Luke Lutheran Church, 21400 South Nunneley Road, Clinton Township. Memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019
