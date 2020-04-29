|
age 93, of Macomb Twp, MI passed away April 24, 2020. Marilyn was born October 26, 1926 in Ann Arbor, MI to the late Theodore and Myrtle Carr. She married Richard R. Embry on July 19, 1943 and spent many loving years together until his passing in 1992. Marilyn loved to go camping; traveling to other countries and was involved in delivering mobile meals. She sang and emceed for 30 years for the Coldwater Sweet Adelines and for Fort Myers, FL Spirit of the Gulf Sweet Adelines. She also traveled to other countries with the Sweet Adelines. She was very fortunate to be surrounded by 5 generations of family. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marilyn is survived by her children Sandra (John) Madou, Glenn Embry and Joel (Analyn) Embry; sister Susanne Novetsky and sister in law Marilyn McCallum; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband Richard in 1992; son Richard R. Embry Jr.; daughter Cherilyn LaCroix; brother Theodore Carr and grandson Jesse LaCroix. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the care managers at Sunrise Senior Living in Shelby Township who took great care of Marilyn.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2020