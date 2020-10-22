1/1
Mario Bassi
passed away on October 21, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearest father of Dianne (Redouane) Akabli and David Bassi. Loving grandfather of Christopher Bassi, Adam Akabli, and Layla Akabli. Dear brother of Albertina (the late Enrico) Zanetti. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Saturday from 3 -7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. At 7 p.m., a funeral service will be livestreamed on Mario's 'Tribute Wall'. Memorial donations in Mario's name may be addressed to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
livestreamed on Mario's Tribute Wall
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
