Mario Bassi

passed away on October 21, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearest father of Dianne (Redouane) Akabli and David Bassi. Loving grandfather of Christopher Bassi, Adam Akabli, and Layla Akabli. Dear brother of Albertina (the late Enrico) Zanetti. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Saturday from 3 -7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. At 7 p.m., a funeral service will be livestreamed on Mario's 'Tribute Wall'. Memorial donations in Mario's name may be addressed to the Alzheimer's Association
.