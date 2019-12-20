|
Mario J Spinazze, March 1, 1927 - December 14, 2019. Mario was born in Ft. William (Thunder Bay) Ontario on March 1, 1927. He grew up in Windsor with his parents, John and Clori Spinazze and his siblings, Miro, Marie, Myrna and Marino. He married Vera J Corsi of Detroit February 19, 1949. He is survived by his four children Gary, Greg, Gayle and John, and their spouses, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked for Chatham Food Stores in Detroit retiring to Bradenton, Florida in 1985. Services to be held in Florida.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 22, 2019