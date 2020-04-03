|
|
Marion E. Monaghan, age 86 of Mount Clemens, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born September 18, 1933 in Croswell, Michigan to the late Albert and Gladys Taylor Starkey. Survived by son John (Anna) Monaghan, grandchildren, Jonah Mullet, Liam and Grahm Monaghan, siblings Jerry (Patty) Starkey, Lorraine (Jay) Dees and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Terrence. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 S. Main, Mt .Clemens, Michigan. In lieu of flowers contributions to donor’s choice. View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020