The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion G. Schott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion G. Schott Obituary
SCHOTT, Marion G., age 87, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Rivers in Grosse Pointe Woods. Loving wife of Herb Schott and the late Lt. Col. Robert Youngblood. Dear mother of William (Mary) Youngblood, Richard (Gina) Youngblood, Catherine (Art) Serafinski, Diane (Paul) McDonald, and Jeanne (Mark) Bedenko. Loving grandma of 14 and great grandma of 2. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. She will lie instate on Saturday, December 14 from 10 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Montefalco, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -