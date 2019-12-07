|
|
SCHOTT, Marion G., age 87, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Rivers in Grosse Pointe Woods. Loving wife of Herb Schott and the late Lt. Col. Robert Youngblood. Dear mother of William (Mary) Youngblood, Richard (Gina) Youngblood, Catherine (Art) Serafinski, Diane (Paul) McDonald, and Jeanne (Mark) Bedenko. Loving grandma of 14 and great grandma of 2. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. She will lie instate on Saturday, December 14 from 10 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Montefalco, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019