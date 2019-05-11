|
Rappa, Marion L. “Muntz” Of Harrison Township. Passed away at the age of 93 on February 17th, 2019. Loving Stepfather to Barbara Dodge and John (Jack) Felker. Uncle of many nieces and nephews, predeceased by his wife Lois of over 50 years; and grandson William “Billy” Dodge; parents; brothers and sisters. Survived by loving sisters, Lucia Blinn and Tina Ziebron; Grandsons Michael Riley (Michelle) and James Dodge (Christine). Great grandchildren Robert Riley, Lonna Riley and Joseph Riley. Ashley Dodge Kluegel (Matt), Brittany Dodge and James Dodge. Muntz was a longtime teacher at Lakeshore School and Macomb Community College until his 80’s. An avid golfer and pool player. Muntz donated his body to Wayne State University. A Memorial Service will be held at the Mt. Clemens Eagles Aerie 1269 where he was a member for 10 years. Memorial service will be Saturday, May 25th at 1 pm.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 12, 2019