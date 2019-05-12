Home

Marion Walker passed away in December 2018 while a resident of SUNRISE ( memory care). She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Jack (John Leo) Walker. Together they raised 3 children; Elaine (Craig Derosier), Gregg (Dorothyann), and Leslie (Dr Pheroze Tamboli). Marion and Jack lived in St Clair Shores until they retired to Boon, Michigan. Marion sold clothing for Queensway, worked at James Rogers Jr. High, and was a medical assistant for Drs Rosen, and Hefka & McCarroll. She was also and active member of the Alter Sodality of St. Germaine Church. A memorial service will be at 10 AM June 1, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac Michigan.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019
