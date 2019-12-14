|
Marjorie Jean Blashill, age 93 of Roseville, Michigan passed away on December 13, 2019, in Roseville, Michigan. She was born on February 12, 1926, in Harbor Beach, Michigan to the proud parents of James and Beatrice Toppin. Marjorie was preceded in death by her siblings William Toppin, Beth Clor, Dorothy June Schmalz, and Margaret Ann McDonald. Marjorie is the beloved wife of 56 years to the late John Lewis Blashill. She is the beloved mother to Raymond J. Blashill (Patti) of St. Clair Shores, MI, and Michael J. Blashill of Roseville, MI. Marjorie is the cherished grandmother of Brooke Blashill of New York, NY, Aaron Blashill of San Diego, CA, Casey Blashill of Grand Rapids, MI, Stuart Blashill of Roseville, MI and Emma Blashill of Roseville, MI. She is the dear sister in law to Sue Zinger (Jerry) of Clinton Township, MI. Marjorie will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Her hobbies included traveling to Northern Michigan, enjoying fishing, BBQ’s, picnics, and parties. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and homemaker and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home St. Clair Shores Chapel.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 22, 2019