Kleist, Marjorie Marie, 92, of Eastpointe, suddenly passed away on March 31, 2019. Marg, as she liked to be called, was born March 3, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Adam and Hattie (Zurawski) Szymanski. Marjorie married the love of her life Gerald Glen Kleist on April 12, 1947 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. Marg was an employee of the K-Mart corporation for 25 years. She especially loved her family and grandchildren and also enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching old cowboy movies, the Golden Girls and listening to Barry Manilow music. Surviving are her children, daughter Gail M. (Walter) Boese of Deer Lodge, Montana, daughter Cheryl G. (Kerry) Krewer of Eastpointe, son Gerald E. (Sherri) Kleist of Sterling Heights, and daughter Judy L. Kleist of Eastpointe; eleven grandchildren, Todd, Melissa, Shaun, Kurtis, Abbey, Kathleen, Alexander, Rebecca, Adam, Danielle, and Monica; eleven great grandchildren, Caleb, Parker, Alexandra, Riley, Meadow, Danica, Jakson, Kayin, Dominik, Savannah, and Benjamin and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald G. Kleist, daughter and son-in-law Debra J. and Don Jones, son Gary G. Kleist, brother Louis Szymanski, sisters Delores Latoszynski and Marlene Cojanu and great-grandson Wyatt Havens. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home in Clinton Township on Hayes Road south of 18 Mile Road. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Funeral home with a luncheon at Resurrection following the burial services at Cadillac Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and memories may be at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 4, 2019