The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Kleist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Marie Kleist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Marie Kleist Obituary
Kleist, Marjorie Marie, 92, of Eastpointe, suddenly passed away on March 31, 2019. Marg, as she liked to be called, was born March 3, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Adam and Hattie (Zurawski) Szymanski. Marjorie married the love of her life Gerald Glen Kleist on April 12, 1947 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2007. Marg was an employee of the K-Mart corporation for 25 years. She especially loved her family and grandchildren and also enjoyed cooking, sewing, watching old cowboy movies, the Golden Girls and listening to Barry Manilow music. Surviving are her children, daughter Gail M. (Walter) Boese of Deer Lodge, Montana, daughter Cheryl G. (Kerry) Krewer of Eastpointe, son Gerald E. (Sherri) Kleist of Sterling Heights, and daughter Judy L. Kleist of Eastpointe; eleven grandchildren, Todd, Melissa, Shaun, Kurtis, Abbey, Kathleen, Alexander, Rebecca, Adam, Danielle, and Monica; eleven great grandchildren, Caleb, Parker, Alexandra, Riley, Meadow, Danica, Jakson, Kayin, Dominik, Savannah, and Benjamin and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald G. Kleist, daughter and son-in-law Debra J. and Don Jones, son Gary G. Kleist, brother Louis Szymanski, sisters Delores Latoszynski and Marlene Cojanu and great-grandson Wyatt Havens. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home in Clinton Township on Hayes Road south of 18 Mile Road. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Funeral home with a luncheon at Resurrection following the burial services at Cadillac Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and memories may be at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now