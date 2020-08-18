Marjorie Siefert, 86, of Williamsburg, MI, formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home. Marge taught home economics in the Utica Community Schools for over thirty years, until her retirement in 1992. A long-time resident of Washington, she moved to the Traverse City area in 2001. Surviving is her husband, Al; daughters Julie Siefert and Kathy Weaver and their families. Also surviving is a brother, Richard Read of FL and brother-in-law, Larry Siefert of Mt. Clemens. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be planned in the future. Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
to view Marjorie’s tribute page and memorial information. Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 305 6th St., Traverse City, MI 49684 is caring for the family.