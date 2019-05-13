Home

Fisher, Mark Kevin, age 66, of St. Clair Shores passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 26, 2019. He was an amazing brother to Craig (Barb) of St. Clair & Norman (Karen) of CA. Mark was an awesome uncle to Jeff (Michelle) Blevins & Andy Blevins. He was also a “great” uncle to Levi & Luca Blevins. Mark is survived by many friends & family. He was an HVAC engineer & retired a short time ago from Ascension Health. In his spare time Mark liked tinkering with electronics & enjoyed U-Tube videos. He was predeceased by his parents Norman Sr. & Marilyn. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m with a short service at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, 48787 North Avenue, Macomb, MI.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 17, 2019
