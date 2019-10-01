|
MANZO, Marlene “Mar” surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born June 18, 1947 in Detroit to the late Arthur Ambrose and Mary (Balak) Briesch. She was a 1965 graduate of Harper Woods High School. While in high school, she met a boy from the city of Detroit by the name of Gary Anthony. She married her beloved husband Gary Anthony on July 18, 1969. Marlene worked at the beginning of a new program Latch Key in the Utica Community School District, displaying a warm, comforting love for children. During her tenure of thirty plus years with the district, she ultimately became Supervisor of the Latch Key program. At Latch Key, she was affectionately known as “Mrs. Manzo” receiving huge hugs and kisses from all the children. During her the thirty plus years the school staff of principles, teachers, custodians and parents witnessed and felt the uncanny ability she had to reach people in a kind, loving positive way and the dedication and love she had for children was unprecedented. Marlene’s passion for making school crafts and cooking meals with her unique laughter and contagious smile will be sorely missed. The best and cherished time of her life was spent time caring, smiling and laughing with her family and friends. Last but surely not least, Marlene truly lived life most of all showing her love and dedication to the fullest with her wonderful and beloved husband Gary Anthony. Marlene was a loving and proud wife, mother, sister, is survived by her husband Gary Anthony, her children Raquel Ann (Jay) Sarosik, and Anthony John (Tammy) Manzo. Cherished sister Patricia (Emmanuel) Russo, her beloved brothers Arthur (Angie) Briesch, Steven (Donna) Briesch and the late Gary Briesch. Treasured nephews and nieces Christopher Briesch, Steven Briesch, Daniel Briesch, Vincent Russo, Carla Russo, Mary (Russo) Koltuniak, Michelle (Briesch) Lael and many great nieces and nephews. Marlene was predeceased by cherished and love for her cats Dawn, DJ, Monet and Vixen. Family and friends whose lives Marlene touched are invited to the funeral services visitation Friday October 4th 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday October 5th from 9am until the time of 9:30am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd. (Btw. 17 & 18 Mile). Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family “On-Line Guestbook” @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 3, 2019