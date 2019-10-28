|
|
Polack, Marta age 72. Beloved Wife of Alan. Loving Sister of the late Gerald Choma. Dear Sister in law of Clidie Choma. Dear Aunt of Stephen (Esmeralda) Choma, Sherri Wilton & the late Christine Choma. Great Aunt of Max Choma & the late Baby Troy Choma. Visitation Thurs 3-9 pm at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile Rd. (nw corner of 18 & Ryan). Parish Prayers 7 pm. Funeral Fri 9:30 am Mass at the Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Church 3150 Commor Street, Hamtramck. The Family would appreciate memorials to the IC Restoration Fund.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 29, 2019