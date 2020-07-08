Martha Ann Block of Chesterfield passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. Martha was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church and was active with the VFW Post in Roseville where she organized many successful Meat Raffle Fundraisers. In the 1980’s she joined Women in Computing. She also enjoyed gardening, doing crafts and puzzles. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Dear sister of Elaine (Dennis) Mefford. Dear step-mother of Sean (Dawn and daughter, Zoe). Loving Grandmother of five. Devoted Aunt to Kenneth Mefford, Denise (Chuck) Penrod, Cyndi (Steve) Rapai, and Craig Mefford. Predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Henrietta Geisler. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com