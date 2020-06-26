Martha Ann Ellyson-Defer, 78, of Mount Clemens Michigan, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her Maryland home. Martha (Marti) was born to Barney and Velma Beeding on February 21, 1942. She was married to the late Edgar Defer and she is survived by her two daughters Sherry Caudle, and Denise Frazier, along with their spouses John Caudle and Keith Frazier, and five grandchildren Shelby Dove-Orr and her husband Chris Orr, Jonathan Caudle and his wife Megan Caudle, and Cannon Caudle, Brett Frazier, and Ethan Frazier, and three great-grandchildren Dylan Orr, and Alice Caudle. Marti proudly served and retired from Department of Defense, in the TACOM division as, Management Systems Analyst. A graduate of L’Anse Creuse High School class of 1960. Marti’s talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished, artist, seamstress, roller-skater, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Community Volunteer. Until recently she was a member and served as the President of the Bath City Association, Chaired the Mount Clemens Education Foundation, as well as the Mount Clemens Beautification Association. Marti enjoyed contributing to many charities including Habitat for Humanity, Second Hand Rose Resale shop, Goodwill Industries and was a volunteer for the voting station for elections. Martha was a strong, inspiring woman, mother and grandmother who encouraged others to believe they could achieve whatever they set their mind to. She was a world traveler who had visited many countries abroad including Cairo Egypt, Adonna Turkey, and Crete Greece to name a few. She had trophies for trap shooting, and even drove an M1A1 Abrams Tank. She had many friends and traveling partners along the way too many to name but they know who they are. Due to the Covid-19 social distancing and other executive orders and restrictions arrangements to celebrate her life will be announced by the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, MI. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given by Amedisys Hospice of Maryland. Memorial contributions may be addressed to the donor’s choice of charity. Memories may be shared with the family at:



