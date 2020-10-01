1/1
Martha Ann Fenner
Martha Ann Brower Fenner passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 86. She was married to her best friend and the love of her life, Howard Fenner, for 67 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Lizzie and Bert Brower; sisters and brother in laws Wilma (Everett) Blakely and Aletha (Frank) Suchy. Family was very important to Martha and her greatest joy was watching her children and then her grandchildren grow up. She is survived by her daughter’s Tammy (Jay Lamky) Fenner-Lamky, Teri Fenner and son’s Timothy (Judy) Fenner and Todd Fenner; grandchildren Amber (Kevin) Crowther, Dr. Jordan Martha Fenner (Dr Jeff O’Donnell), Kelsey Fenner Kerbawy, Zachary Howard Fenner, Heather (Robert) Brady and Eric (Marmi) Lamky; great-grandchildren Ian Lamky, Lenore Crowther, Savannah Fragoso, Garrett Lamky and Nicholas Brady; niece Yvette (Robert) Wilde and nephew Daniel (Dr Janet) Blakely. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Thursday, October 8th from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral service Friday, October 9th at Kaul Funeral Home at 2:00pm. Entombment to follow at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery in Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Martha’s honor to your choice of the following: NAACP Legal Defense Fund, 8220 Second Ave., Detroit, 48202; Macomb County Animal Control, 21417 Dunham Road, Clinton Township, 48036; or Biden Victory Fund, P.O. Box 96663, Washington D.C. 20077-7085. For full obituary with current mandate guidelines visit www.KaulFuneralHome.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
