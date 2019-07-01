|
Martha Ann Peck (Marty) age 79, passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Elmer and Gertrude Busch Sr. Martha married Robert Charles Peck Sr. on June 27, 1959. She was a resident of Lewiston, MI. Martha was born February 5, 1940 in Center Line, MI. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family, snowmobiling, traveling, playing canasta, and being outdoors. She retired in 2002 from the Utica Community Schools. She is survived by her loving sons Robert C. Peck Jr., Timothy W. Peck Sr., siblings Georginia Rouse, Elmer Busch Jr. (Christine), Mary Sanders (Jack), Joseph Busch, and Julia Smith (Robert), as well as 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert C. Peck Sr., her son Christopher J. Peck Sr., her daughter in law Mary Ruth Peck, sister Gertrude Blaylock, brothers David and John Busch as well as her adored dog, Lady Jane. A luncheon will be held at the VFW Hall 8311 Wilson Dr. Shelby twp., MI. 48316 From 1-4:30 p.m. on July 14, 2019.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 11, 2019