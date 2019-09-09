Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Klein Obituary
Martha Mary Klein, age 53, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019. Born to the late Frederick & Mary Klein on April 14, 1966 in Grosse Pointe; Beloved sister to Tom (Anne), Karen, Lynn (Jim), & Peter (Reinhard); loving aunt to Laura, Scott, Brandon, Brett, Patrick, Ethan, & Lillian. Martha was Ma’s steadfast, loyal travel buddy & companion. She was a sales associate for over 25 years at Damman & Ace Hardware. In lieu of flowers that family asks that donations be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Memories and arrangements can be found at www.KaulFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.