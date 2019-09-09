|
Martha Mary Klein, age 53, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019. Born to the late Frederick & Mary Klein on April 14, 1966 in Grosse Pointe; Beloved sister to Tom (Anne), Karen, Lynn (Jim), & Peter (Reinhard); loving aunt to Laura, Scott, Brandon, Brett, Patrick, Ethan, & Lillian. Martha was Ma’s steadfast, loyal travel buddy & companion. She was a sales associate for over 25 years at Damman & Ace Hardware. In lieu of flowers that family asks that donations be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Memories and arrangements can be found at www.KaulFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 10, 2019