Martin Craig Lattimer, of Clinton Township, passed away on May 1, 2019. Martin is survived by his cherished wife of 38 years, Doreen Marie; his loving children LouAnn Leonard and Sherry (Gino) Cabadas; his proud grandsons Joshua and Nicholas Leonard; his dear sisters; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Martin is preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his daughters, Charlottie E. Douras. Martin proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam era, entering on April 30, 1963, and ending his time with the military on April 24, 1969. Martin's family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blocks East of Van Dyke), Utica. A funeral service will be held to honor Martin on Sunday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township. Immediately followed by a memorial luncheon. Charitable donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac, MI 48342, or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, or Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 2, 2019