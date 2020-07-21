Mary Alice (Norton) Greenberg, of Allenton, Michigan died on July 20 after a life filled with love and laughter. She was born in Detroit on May 15, 1946 to Gladys (St. Pierre) and Michael Emmett Norton, Sr., the youngest of four children. She grew up in St. Clair Shores and Harrison Township and graduated from L’Anse Creuse High School in 1964. Mary was married to Daniel Lyle Greenberg on June 12, 1965, and they spent 55 years together. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Thecla Catholic Church in Clinton Township. Prior to retirement, she worked as a school secretary for many years, first at St. Mary School in Mt. Clemens and then for Lakeview Public School’s Ardmore Elementary. She is survived by her two children: Dannette (Matt) Simon and Derrek (Virginia) Greenberg and five grandchildren: Amanda, Emma, Joshua, Katherine and Ryan. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Emmett Norton Jr., Gladys Bosel, and John (NanSea) Norton, her brothers-in-law, William (Bev) Greenberg and Gary Greenberg and sister-in-law Sandi Greenberg and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be well-remembered by numerous friends and former colleagues. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Lyle and Geraldine Greenberg and brothers-in-law, Dewar Bosel and Larry Greenberg. Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Anchorville at 11:00 a.m. on July 24, preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home. gendernalikfh.com