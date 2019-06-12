|
Bielawski, Mary Ann (Schmidt); January 7, 1946 – June 7, 2019; aged 73, passed peacefully on June 7th, 2019. She was born on January 7th, 1946 to George Walter and Violet Hattie (nee Erdman) Schmidt. For much of her life, Mary lived in Romeo, Michigan where she raised her two sons and made many friends. Mary loved spending time with people, renovating her Victorian home in the Village and, later, launching Eclectics Arts and Antiques downtown. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love for her family, and kindness to all she met. She is survived by her two sons, Kurt and Bill; her husband Henry Bielawski; her brothers Gerry Schmidt and Jim, Don, Paul and Rick Saporsky; her step-father Michael Saporsky; and extended family throughout the US. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Romeo, MI. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: THE BRAIN AND BEHAVIOR RESEARCH CENTER - www.bbrfoundation.org; THE TREATMENT ADVOCACY CENTER – www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org; NAMI – www.nami.org
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019