Mary Ann (Hencinski) Bruneel, born 12/25/34 has left us on May 29, 2019 to join our heavenly Father. She left behind her dedicated husband of 67 years, Frank Bruneel. She was the most awesome mom to her son, Frank (Geralyn) Bruneel and her daughter, Connie (Patrick) Hennigan. She was an amazing grandmother (Maca) to Frank (Stacie) Bruneel, Kim (Dave) Wiita, Shannon (Dave) Mydlowski, Patrick (Jenny) Hennigan and Nicki Bruneel. Last but not least, Mary Ann (Maca) was so proud of her eleven great grandchildren: Franke, Elisabeth, Brianna, Aubrey, Ellie, Nathan, Natalie, Alexis, Lilly, Julianna and Grace. Mary Ann enjoyed being an Aunt and a ChaCha to many nieces and nephews. All of her family will strive to carry on her strong devotion to God. In her leisure time, Mary Ann enjoyed boating, reading, winning at video poker and Bingo. Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market, Mt. Clemens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 31, 2019