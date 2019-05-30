The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bruneel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Bruneel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Bruneel Obituary
Mary Ann (Hencinski) Bruneel, born 12/25/34 has left us on May 29, 2019 to join our heavenly Father. She left behind her dedicated husband of 67 years, Frank Bruneel. She was the most awesome mom to her son, Frank (Geralyn) Bruneel and her daughter, Connie (Patrick) Hennigan. She was an amazing grandmother (Maca) to Frank (Stacie) Bruneel, Kim (Dave) Wiita, Shannon (Dave) Mydlowski, Patrick (Jenny) Hennigan and Nicki Bruneel. Last but not least, Mary Ann (Maca) was so proud of her eleven great grandchildren: Franke, Elisabeth, Brianna, Aubrey, Ellie, Nathan, Natalie, Alexis, Lilly, Julianna and Grace. Mary Ann enjoyed being an Aunt and a ChaCha to many nieces and nephews. All of her family will strive to carry on her strong devotion to God. In her leisure time, Mary Ann enjoyed boating, reading, winning at video poker and Bingo. Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market, Mt. Clemens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now