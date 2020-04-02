The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Mary Johnston
Mary Ann Johnston


1938 - 2020
Mary Ann Johnston, age 81, of Attica, Michigan died Monday, March 30, 2020 at home. She married Vincent "Vince" Johnston on August 18, 1956 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mary Ann worked as a Patient Registration Clerk for St. Joseph Mercy Hospitals. She attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Surviving are children: Cheryl (Jerome) Soulliere of Attica, Carol (Steve) Veryser, Sr. of Attica, Vincent (Kristina) Johnston, Jr. of West Ossipee, NH; brother: William (Lynn) Fierst of Harrison Twp., sister-in-law, Theresa Johnston of Missouri; grandchildren: Sarah, David, Felicia, Denise, Amanda, Cassy, Steve, Jr., Michael; and ten great-grandchildren. A summer-time celebration of life is being planned. Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 3, 2020
