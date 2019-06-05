The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
MARY ANN SOWERS


Mary Ann Sowers of Allenton passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 84 at her home. She was born on June 18, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert, in 2013. Retired bus driver for the Romeo School District. Her parents, John & Mary Dresden, and her brothers, John, Art, & Chester. She is survived by her children, Maryann (Scott), Dave (Irene), Albert (Kathy), Tim (Ester), Greg (Ronda), and David (Melissa), 9 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services are private. Local arrangements by Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo Michigan. For full obituary
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 6, 2019
