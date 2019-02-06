Home
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Burke, Mary. Age 63. February 4, 2019. Proud mother of Tamara (Marc) Fecker and Tommy (Stephanie) Schornak. Loving grandmother of Sam, Rosie, and Chloe. Dear sister of James Burke, Jeanne (Lynn) Winkelman, Robert (Karen) Burke, and Sharon (Keith) Collins. Loving daughter of Kathryn and the late James Burke. Aunt of Erik (Jaime) Collins, and Ashley Collins. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 am at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 pm. Please share a memory at ahpeters.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019
