Mary C. Devine, 90, of Bloomington, formerly of Macomb, passed away at 10:14 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence at Welbrook at Bloomington. There will be a private funeral and visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or Life Enrichment Program at Welbrook at Bloomington. Surviving are her six children, Michael (Barbara) of Lafayette, IN, Patrick (Joan) of Weldon Spring, MO, Danielle Devine of Downs, Brian (Becky) of Pekin, Kevin (Jennifer) of Bloomington and Tim (Aily) of Metamora. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. To view a complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
