The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Catherine Gibson Obituary
Mary Catherine Gibson, age 83 of Clinton Township, passed away June 25, 2019 at Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo. She was born December 25, 1935 to Philip and Mabel (St. Aubin) LaCroix in Detroit, Michigan. On December 28, 1956 Mary was united in marriage with Franklin Gibson at St. Peter Catholic Church, Mount Clemens. Mrs. Gibson enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, taking Las Vegas trips to the Luxor Hotel, residing part-time at Gull Lake, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Frank (Sue) Gibson Jr., Tom (Abby) Gibson, Mary (Kevin) Beyer, Jacqueline McLean; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and siblings, Tamos LaCroix, Loretta Ballard, Lucy Coors, Margie Chipman and Judy Anthony. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Gibson Sr., and siblings, Bud, Fred, Irene and Carol. Visiting hours are 2-9 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral 11 a.m., Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Bean officiating. Burial will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
Download Now