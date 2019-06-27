|
|
Mary Catherine Gibson, age 83 of Clinton Township, passed away June 25, 2019 at Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo. She was born December 25, 1935 to Philip and Mabel (St. Aubin) LaCroix in Detroit, Michigan. On December 28, 1956 Mary was united in marriage with Franklin Gibson at St. Peter Catholic Church, Mount Clemens. Mrs. Gibson enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, taking Las Vegas trips to the Luxor Hotel, residing part-time at Gull Lake, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Frank (Sue) Gibson Jr., Tom (Abby) Gibson, Mary (Kevin) Beyer, Jacqueline McLean; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and siblings, Tamos LaCroix, Loretta Ballard, Lucy Coors, Margie Chipman and Judy Anthony. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Gibson Sr., and siblings, Bud, Fred, Irene and Carol. Visiting hours are 2-9 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral 11 a.m., Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Bean officiating. Burial will follow at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 28, 2019