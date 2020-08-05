1/1
Mary "Cathy" Cloutier
August 4, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of Henry "Hank" for 58 years. Dearest mother of Brian (Susan), Susan (Ken) Crego, Christopher (Mandy), Beth (Matt) Dessert and Kevin (Sarah). Proud grandmother of Natalie, Jillian, Marcy (Erik), Kyle, Matthew, Samantha, Scott, Sophia, Brady, Gabe, Maxwell, Gracee, Nate and Christian. Dear sister of Judy Kaiser. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 10am at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 12 Mile Rd. (East of Schoenherr). Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
