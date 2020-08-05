August 4, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of Henry "Hank" for 58 years. Dearest mother of Brian (Susan), Susan (Ken) Crego, Christopher (Mandy), Beth (Matt) Dessert and Kevin (Sarah). Proud grandmother of Natalie, Jillian, Marcy (Erik), Kyle, Matthew, Samantha, Scott, Sophia, Brady, Gabe, Maxwell, Gracee, Nate and Christian. Dear sister of Judy Kaiser. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 10am at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 12 Mile Rd. (East of Schoenherr). Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.