Mary Decker

DECKER, Mary (Rengers) Age 92, of St. Clair Shores, passed away at home July 12 surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Kim), Mary Beth Kalmar, David (Faye), Paul, Rita, Teresa, Jerry (Deanna) and Anne (Michael) Cecere; proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Vincent and Julia; predeceased by her daughter Janine and brother Vincent. Born and raised in Detroit, Mary graduated from Dominican High School (class of 1946) and the University of Detroit. She worked at her family’s auto dealership, Rengers Sales & Service, until her marriage to Richard in 1950 at St. Juliana Church in Detroit, and continued to help part-time over the years when her schedule permitted. Faith and family were foremost in Mary’s life. She created a warm, loving home filled with home-cooked meals, flowers, music, pets and laughter for an energetic and bustling family. She shared her love of gardening, camping, road trips, and ice cream with her children; enjoyed playing pinochle with friends; and, in recent years, was always ready for a game of rummy cube. Mary had a special devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and faithfully attended weekly adoration and daily mass for decades. Visitation Thursday, July 16, at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 2:30-8 p.m. (7 p.m. Rosary). Funeral mass 10 a.m. (in state 9:30), Friday, July 17, at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot Ave., Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the “Shrine in Honor of Our Lady of Lourdes” at Assumption Grotto (call 313-372-0762) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org
