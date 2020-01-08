Home

Mary Denise George, born June 16, 1958, passed away at McLaren Macomb Hospital on January 6, 2020 after a long illness. Mary was predeceased by her parents, John J. and Geraldine R. George and is survived by her brothers Thomas, Timothy (Marlene) and sister Ann Marie Monville (Randy), Also survived by 2 nephews and 2 nieces, as well as 4 great nieces and 1 great nephew. A graduate of South Lake High School class of 1976, Mary made lifelong friendships. Mary also had a long career as a phlebotomist and touched the lives of many. After cremation, a private burial will take place. To help with burial expenses, Mary’s family appreciates memorial donations be sent to: Ann Monville, ? P.O. Box 953, Mount Clemens, Mi. 48046
