Mary E. Bourdeau

Mary E. Bourdeau Obituary
Mary E. Bourdeau, age 92 of Eastpointe, MI. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearest mother of James Bourdeau and Mary Jane (Michael) Ziskie. Loving grandmother of Michele, Kathleen, James and Thomas Ziskie. Cherished great grandmother of Daniel Passalacqua, Lindsey and Nathan Ziskie. Mary was a very caring, loving mom and grandma and she will live in our hearts forever. Mary was very active at St. Veronica Parish and was a member of the Alter Society. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3-8pm at Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral mass Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 9:30am with instate 9:00am at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 21440 Universal, Eastpointe, MI. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 27, 2019
