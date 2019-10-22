|
Fewer, Mary E., age 87, died October 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Rodney Fewer and Jim Sunman. Dearest companion of Bob Poole. Sister of Laura Verduin, Betty Suchey, and the late James Salisbury. Loving grandmother of two and great-grandmother of six. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 5-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. Funeral services Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 23, 2019