Mary Eileen Ash, age 87, of Warren, died on July 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joe (Gayle), Jimmy (predeceased), Kathy (late Ken), Eileen (predeceased), Terry (Bill), and Laura (Bob). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 23. Visitation will be held at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line, on Wednesday, July 31 from 2-8 p.m. Instate Thursday, August 1, at 9:30 a.m. for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church, St. Clement Parish. Cemetery Private. To share a memory or light a candle please visit:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 30, 2019