|
|
Green, Mary Ellen age 92, a longtime Warren Consolidated Schools educator and speech therapist died July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James L. Green, and dear mother of Kevin (Tina) Green, Jere (Judy) Green, Jon (Nancy) Green, Brian (Marie) Green, Patrick (Pilar) Green, and the late Kelly Green. Loving grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of 4. Visitation Wednesday 2:30-9 p.m. at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 24, 2019