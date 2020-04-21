The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Mary Ellen Ireland Obituary
94, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020. Survived by children, Stewart (Kristy), Suzanne (John) Guttowsky, Paula (Gerald Rottinghaus), Catherine (Ron) Plichta, Angela (Bob) Mertens, Helen (Glen) Knoblock, Mary Jo (Mike) Pezzini, Marcia (Rob) Golab, and Christopher (Lisa); 27 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter and sisters, Julianne (Jim) Ferrari and Angela (Dave) Willis. She is predeceased by her son, Stephen; granddaughter, Mary Jo Mertens and brothers, Arthur and Louis. Private services on April 23, 2020 at Tiffany-Young and Hauss Funeral Home, Armada with internment at Willow Grove Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Mystical Rose, March of Dimes or s.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 22, 2020
