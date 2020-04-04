The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Levergood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Levergood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Levergood Obituary
Mary Ellen Levergood, age 88, passed away April 2, 2020. She enjoyed multiple crafts, especially eggshell art. She travelled all over the world to showcase her talents. Beloved wife of the late Roy J. Levergood. Loving mother of Teresa (Joseph) Kosiara and Vicki (James) Falzarano and the late Linda Burlingame and mother-in-law of Mark Burlingame. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. Dearest sister of Kurtis (Sharon) Kindschi of Merrimac, WI. Mary is predeceased by her brother Leon Kindschi. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Mary’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -