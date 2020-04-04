|
Mary Ellen Levergood, age 88, passed away April 2, 2020. She enjoyed multiple crafts, especially eggshell art. She travelled all over the world to showcase her talents. Beloved wife of the late Roy J. Levergood. Loving mother of Teresa (Joseph) Kosiara and Vicki (James) Falzarano and the late Linda Burlingame and mother-in-law of Mark Burlingame. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. Dearest sister of Kurtis (Sharon) Kindschi of Merrimac, WI. Mary is predeceased by her brother Leon Kindschi. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Mary’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020