Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Emma Warnick, 97, of Mount Clemens, MI, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Lewis and her son William. She worked at Rae’s shoe store in Mount Clemens for over 30 years. She loved playing bingo and cards with groups like Cooney’s Cronies and Second Horizons. She is survived by her “adopted” granddaughter Maria (Eric) Myers, and great grandchildren, Genevieve and Brett Myers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store